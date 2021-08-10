Wednesday's Sports on TV

AS YOU KNOW…Abraham Toro reached base 3 times last night, going 2-for-3 with a double and walk…in 14 games since joining Seattle, he is batting .373 (19x51) with 10 runs, 5 doubles, 3 home runs, 7 RBI, 1 stolen base and 6 walks…he’s gotten on-base at a .458 clip, slugging .647 with a 1.105 OPS…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that Toro’s 1.105 OPS is the highest in a Mariners first 14 games with the team since Nelson Cruz’s 1.149 OPS through his first 14 games with Seattle in 2015?…overall, Toro has posted the 6th-best OPS through a Seattle player’s first 14 games, trailing Cruz, David Segui (1.362) in 1998, Ken Griffey Sr. (1.215) in 1990, Alvin Davis (1.173) in 1984 and Mark Whiten (1.113) in 1996.