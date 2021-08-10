Cancel
Tennis

Wednesday's Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 4 days ago

GOLF — US Men's Amateur: Round of 64, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa. ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Florida, Southeast Regional Final, Warner Robins, Ga. FS1 — New York City U14 vs. Chicago U14, Dyersville, Iowa. MLB. 2 p.m. MLBN — NY Yankees at Kansas City OR...

