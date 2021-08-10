Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Former Suffolk DA Tom Spota, top aide sentenced to 5 years in prison on corruption charges

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjqAR_0bNansZu00

" Former Suffolk District Attorney Tom Spota and his top aide Christopher McPartland were sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday afternoon. Spota read a statement in court saying, "If I were younger, I would hope to rebuild and redeem myself. My family will be forever burdened by my disgrace." They will serve time for their part in helping in a coverup of the beating of a suspect by police in 2012. In 2019, the two men were convicted of orchestrating the coverup of the beating of Christopher Loeb in police custody by former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke. "The verdict and today's sentences demonstrate that no one is above the law," says Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Boeckmann. "The long-lasting harm these two individuals inflicted on the criminal justice system cannot be overstated." Spota's sentence will begin Dec. 10, and McPartland's sentence will begin Nov. 10. McPartland's attorney says he plans to appeal the sentence. "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

1K+
Followers
379
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy