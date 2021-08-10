Former Suffolk DA Tom Spota, top aide sentenced to 5 years in prison on corruption charges

" Former Suffolk District Attorney Tom Spota and his top aide Christopher McPartland were sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday afternoon. Spota read a statement in court saying, "If I were younger, I would hope to rebuild and redeem myself. My family will be forever burdened by my disgrace." They will serve time for their part in helping in a coverup of the beating of a suspect by police in 2012. In 2019, the two men were convicted of orchestrating the coverup of the beating of Christopher Loeb in police custody by former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke. "The verdict and today's sentences demonstrate that no one is above the law," says Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Boeckmann. "The long-lasting harm these two individuals inflicted on the criminal justice system cannot be overstated." Spota's sentence will begin Dec. 10, and McPartland's sentence will begin Nov. 10. McPartland's attorney says he plans to appeal the sentence. "