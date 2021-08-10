Cancel
Johnson County, KY

18 New COVID-19 Cases in Johnson Co Monday

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnson Co Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 within the county on Monday, August 9. Johnson Co total COVID-19 cases has now increased to 2,526 overall, 148 are active, 11 are currently hospitalized and 2,347 have recovered. Out of the 18 new cases from Monday, 3 are vaccinated and 15 have not been vaccinated. The Health Dept. had 128 cases reported in the last 7 days, which is double what was reported last week. Johnson County’s incidence rate is now 61.8%, double what it was one week ago and 5 times higher than what it was 2 weeks ago.

