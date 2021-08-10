Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article* On Monday, August 9th Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,301 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth with 269 of the new cases being children 18 and younger. There are 1,139 people currently Hospitalized, 331 reportedly in ICU and 158 on a ventilator. The Governor also reported 7 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,387 since the pandemic started. The positivity rate for Kentucky, as of 4 P.M. Monday, stood at 10.78%. If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

www.wklw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Kentucky Daily Covid 19#Hospitalized#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Dane County, WIChannel 3000

Local doctors: All unvaccinated people will eventually get some form of COVID

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County doctors say it appears some people believe there are three choices when it comes to COVID: get vaccinated and protect yourself, don’t get vaccinated and live your life, or don’t get vaccinated, but live cautiously enough to avoid the virus. With the extremely contagious delta variant now the dominant strain in Dane County, local doctors say that third option is not a reality.
clayconews.com

Kentucky Governor issues Executive Order regarding COVID-19 Delta Variant

FRANKFORT, KY – On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Gov. Andy Beshear said in response to the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant and recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, he will require the following via an executive order:. All individuals – all teachers, staff, students and visitors...
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Two whistleblowers claim the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children being housed at a facility in Texas

Two whistleblowers have alleged the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children that were held at a facility in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas. The outbreak is said to have occurred earlier this year in a complaint that was sent...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

COVID is "Exploding" in These 5 States

"We've got an incredibly contagious variant, the Delta variant, now spreading throughout the whole nation," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, on the "COVID: What Comes Next" podcast. "Infection numbers are going up pretty much in every state in the country, but in states that have low vaccination numbers and not a lot of public health restrictions, those numbers are exploding. And what's tragic about that is we have something that can stop, right? Which is vaccines." So where is COVID exploding exactly? Read on for the 5 states Jha mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Vaccinated Kentucky state senator tests positive for COVID

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator says she has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Alice Forgy Kerr wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that three members of her family who were fully vaccinated also contracted the virus in the past three weeks. The 66-year-old Lexington Republican said, “This Delta variant is a ‘new ballgame’ apparently.” The lawmaker wrote that she will quarantine until the weekend. Kerr has represented Fayette County in the Kentucky Senate since 1999 and announced last week that she will not run for reelection next year. Officials say “breakthrough” virus cases like Kerr’s are relatively rare but they are not unexpected.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Former Trump surgeon general says politicians are 'taking tools' away from public health offices

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that politicians are “taking tools” away from public health offices to be able to control the coronavirus pandemic. Adams made the comment during an interview on “Full Court Press" with Greta Van Susteren set to air Sunday. The former Trump administration official was asked who he felt had the authority to mandate masks in schools.
Kentucky Statewpsdlocal6.com

With most of Kentucky in COVID-19 red zone, local school districts discuss possible mask mandates

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky schools in COVID-19 red zones are making critical decisions on children wearing a mask back to school. As of Monday, only 16 of Kentucky's 120 counties are out of the red zone, including just five in the Local 6 area: Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg. All other counties in the state are in the red zone, meaning the novel coronavirus is spreading at high rates. Lyon and Crittenden counties are in the orange zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a substantial rate in those communities. Fulton, Hickman and Trigg counties are in the yellow zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a moderate rate. Not one county in the entire state is in the green zone, which would indicate low COVID-19 spread.
Kentucky StateWHAS 11

'It's time to sound the alarm.' | Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order mandating masks in all Kentucky schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Tuesday, August 10. All students, staff and visitors are now required to wear masks while in Kentucky schools. After weeks recommending districts around the commonwealth to have universal masking, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Tuesday: Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, visiting any Kentucky school will now have to wear a mask inside.
Oregon StateWWEEK

Murmurs: Oregon Governor Requires Vaccines and Masks

In other news: Concert that sparked clash lacked city permit. OREGON GOVERNOR REQUIRES VACCINES AND MASKS: With health officials projecting record hospitalizations from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown said Aug. 10 she would mandate vaccinations for all state employees and require mask wearing indoors. The vaccine requirement will cover employees of all state agencies—including those working for the State Treasury, the Bureau of Labor and Industries, and the Department of Justice, which are run by other elected officials. Her order follows a similar vaccine mandate announced this week by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Multnomah County announced a mask mandate on Aug. 9, and Brown says she followed suit after seeing projections that the state could see a shortfall of 500 staffed hospital beds by September. “Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations—consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals—that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge,” Brown said in a statement. “If our hospitals run out of staffed beds, all Oregonians will be at risk.” Oregon’s seven-day new case average is now above 1,000, a figure not seen since January.
WorldThe Jewish Press

201 Israelis Hospitalized with COVID-19. Serious Cases Doubled in Past 10 Days

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed daily continues to climb exponentially. As of Sunday night, the Health Ministry reported there were 201 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. Most of the cases were linked to the Delta variant. Of those, 24 are in critical condition, with 19 of those requiring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy