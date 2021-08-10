Alternate Side of the Street Parking Suspended on Liberty Street from Broadway to Renwick Street
Be advised the City has granted an extension of time for substantial completion of construction work for the Liberty Street Streetscape Improvement Project. Due to the extension of time granted, alternate side of the street parking rules will be suspended on Liberty Street from Broadway to Renwick Street, beginning August 10, 2021 and extending through September 30, 2021. Regular restrictions will be back in effect October 1, 2021.www.cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
