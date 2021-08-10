More from Barracuda Interiors

Cancel
By midcenturyjo
desiretoinspire.net
Cover picture for the articleI couldn’t just share one project from Barracuda Interiors. This stylish cabana is home to a French family, their coastal getaway. Once again the eclectic mix of “20th-century furniture, Portuguese decorative objects – particularly ceramics – and pieces Alexandre Neimann designs himself that act as a bridge between the architecture and the 20th-century pieces” appears so simple yet so chic.

www.desiretoinspire.net

#Furniture#Barracuda Interiors#French#Portuguese
