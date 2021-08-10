More from Barracuda Interiors

The essence of this garden derives from the manner in which it synthesises the indigenous, the traditional and the contemporary with an immersive understanding of the historical, architectural and landscape context of the Val d’Orcia. The design is conceived as a sequence of rooms, each with its own specific atmosphere and sense of place. Moving within and between the different spaces of the garden offers encounters not only with a variety of planting, but also with contrasting expressions of perspective, proportion, volume, rhythm, junction and threshold. Framed by hornbeam hedges and with a pergola of wisteria and roses set along its central axis, between beds of vegetables interspersed with flowers, the orto draws on influences from the medieval hortus conclusus and the English vegetable garden tradition. Water running through a steel basin adds sound and reflects light. After the refined demarcations of the courtyard and orto, the Mediterranean garden organically colonises the territory between buildings, layering flowers, shrubs and aromatics bedded into gravel, to create dynamic waves of delicately various colour, texture and structure. YES. I am really at a loss for words this is so incredibly beautiful. And landscape designer Luciano Giubbilei describes his project so eloquently that I’ll just leave you with these photos….