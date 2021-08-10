VCU banning alcohol at Greek life events
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After a fraternity pledge’s death from alcohol poisoning after a party earlier this year, Virginia Commonwealth University announced Monday it will ban alcohol at fraternity and sorority events, publish misconduct instances online and pause new-member recruitment. The announcement was made the same day two investigations of university Greek life were released concluding that there are concerns about hazing and binge drinking at the university and staff has struggled to address them.wina.com
