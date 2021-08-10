Cancel
Kids And Covid: Your Questions Answered

krcu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the delta variant fuels a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, one group is getting a lot more attention this time around… and for good reason. The number of kids filling up emergency rooms has risen since early July. According to the Centers for Disease Control. Last week saw an average of 203 children hospitalized with Covid-19 each day. Teens older than 12 are eligible for a vaccine, mask mandates are all over the place, and students are looking forward to a return to the classroom.

Related
KidsABC News

Delta variant in kids: What parents should know

As the number of COVID-19 infections surges across the United States, with unvaccinated children among the most vulnerable, parents across the country are left wondering what decisions to make to keep their families safe. Adding to the confusion is the fact that the COVID-19 surge, spurred on by the delta...
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Madison, WIwpr.org

UW Health To Study COVID-19 Vaccine In Younger Children

UW Health will be participating in a clinical trial of the Moderna vaccine for the remaining group of children not yet eligible to get a shot. On Friday, enrollment will begin for children 6 months to 11 years old. The 14-month study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Kidstelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Hosts struggle filling feed bag for kids

Dear Amy: Next week my sister will be visiting, along with her adult son, his wife, and three children. They will be staying with us for almost a week. As I plan the menu, I have asked if anyone has any allergies or dislikes, as well as a coffee preference.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
KidsLas Vegas Sun

Society should prioritize health care needs of children, vaccinated adults

An elemental precept within the American health care system is that when medical resources are limited, priority should be given to patients who are most likely to survive or otherwise have the best predicted outcome. This is the idea behind the triage system for natural disasters and other types of...
Women's Healthwxxv25.com

Rise in pregnant COVID-19 patients

Since the beginning of the delta spike, there has been an all-time high in COVID cases amongst pregnant women. Memorial Hospital has been one of many locations in Mississippi to see an increase. The CDC says that pregnancy increases the risk for severe illness from COVID-19. One of the biggest...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan schools getting mask mandates

Early this Summer, it looked like we were in the tail end of the pandemic. But a few things happened. People stopped getting vaccinated. The Delta variant is working its way through the American South and now it’s in Michigan too. Now far more kids are getting sick with Covid-19. With far more young people getting symptomatic illness, “At Texas Children's Hospital, there are more patients with COVID-19 right now than at any point in the pandemic. Tennessee is getting close to its all-time high of kids sick with COVID-19. And at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, the number of children needing treatment for COVID-19 jumped from 20 in June to 200 in July – and has topped 160 so far in August.”
PharmaceuticalsWMUR.com

CDC urges pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance for pregnant women Wednesday, saying they can get the vaccine to now saying they should get it. Health experts say they are at higher risk of becoming severely ill from coronavirus and that research shows...
Medford, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Medford Public Schools To Require Students And Staff To Wear Masks This Fall

MEDFORD (CBS) — Medford Public Schools will require students and staff to wear masks to start the upcoming school year. Superintendent Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent made the announcement on Thursday, saying all students, staff, and visitors at Medford Public Schools will need to wear masks while inside school buildings and buses. Masks will be allowed to be taken off during outdoor activities and lunch breaks. Edouard-Vincent says the decision to require masks was based on the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. “While the vaccine brought us a brief period of respite from the...
Public HealthTimes Union

Editorial: Questions of public health

---- Once again, New York’s Health Department is telling New Yorkers to wing it when it comes to a matter of health. In this case, it’s leaving the public in the dark on so-called breakthrough cases of the coronavirus — instances in which people who are already vaccinated contract the disease. For reasons that are not at all apparent, the state Health Department isn’t sharing data on these cases, and has been silent on why.

