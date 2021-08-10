Kids And Covid: Your Questions Answered

Early this Summer, it looked like we were in the tail end of the pandemic. But a few things happened. People stopped getting vaccinated. The Delta variant is working its way through the American South and now it’s in Michigan too. Now far more kids are getting sick with Covid-19. With far more young people getting symptomatic illness, “At Texas Children's Hospital, there are more patients with COVID-19 right now than at any point in the pandemic. Tennessee is getting close to its all-time high of kids sick with COVID-19. And at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, the number of children needing treatment for COVID-19 jumped from 20 in June to 200 in July – and has topped 160 so far in August.”