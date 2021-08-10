Heat advisory for parts of Triad Wednesday

Tonight: Evening Storm. Partly Cloudy. Low 72.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Few Storms. High 91.

Thursday: Variable Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 91.

Friday: Variable Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 92.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

Much of the same weather in store for the Triad for the next couple of days. With the Bermuda high pressure in place just to our east, we can expect continuous tropical heat and humidity to push into our area. This will lead to more afternoon highs in the upper 80s/ low 90s through Saturday. With the dew points, it will feel way warmer-- more like 100 in a lot of locations across the Triad. A heat advisory has been issued for Alamance County for Wednesday between 11 am and 7 pm with feels like temperatures expected to climb to 104 to 107.

With a developing Piedmont trough and a cold front sagging south, expect the weekend and start to next week to be cooler, but also feature greater rain chances.

Models are hinting at Potential Tropical Cyclone Six impacting the Triad for the early part of the week. As of now, this may lead to increased rain chances Monday/Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on the track and development of this system.

The normal high is 88, and the normal low is 69.

