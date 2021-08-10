Pickup truck strikes two houses in Avon neighborhood

Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published, unrelated story

Police in Avon are investigating after a pickup truck struck a pair of houses on Tuesday morning.

911 calls came in just after 11:30 a.m. with reports that a Fairview Drive residence had been struck. Members of the Avon Police Department and Avon Fire Department were able to get the driver out of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The driver was identified as 60-year-old Jeffery Dever of Avon. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say drugs and/or alcohol use is suspected.

Police say that Dever was headed northbound on Fairview Drive, then went off the right side of the road and struck a light pole in the 3100 block of the street. Dever's truck then went through a closed garage door and through the north wall of the garage. The truck then hit the south wall of the neighboring residence.

There was extensive damage done to the first house hit by the pickup truck. Damage to the second house is unknown, but police say the vehicle did not penetrate the wall.

The owners of both houses were not at home at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

