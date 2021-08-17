LIST: K-12 schools in Charlotte-area districts mask, vaccine and remote learning decisions

Public school districts across the Carolinas are reviewing COVID-19 protocols as the delta variant continues to cause a surge in coronavirus cases nationwide.

At the state level in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper strongly recommends but does not require, masks for most students this upcoming school year. Local school districts on the county or city level are instituting their own decisions on whether students or staff will need to wear masks

South Carolina public schools are bound by Proviso 1.108 which was passed by the General Assembly as part of the 2021-22 General Appropriations Bill . This rule prevents school districts from requiring face coverings in schools. The use of face coverings by students and staff within school facilities remains a recommendation of state and federal public health officials and Proviso 1.108 does not prevent districts from encouraging the wearing of face coverings in these settings.

Alexander County Schools

The first day of school for Alexander County Schools is Monday, Aug. 23.

Masks:

During a meeting on Monday, Aug. 2, the Board of Education for Alexander County Schools voted to make masks optional for both students and staff for the 2021-22 school year. Masks are required on school buses.

Vaccines:

Alexander County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Alexander County Schools is offering remote learning for its students.

Anson County Schools

The first day of school for Anson County Schools is Monday, Aug. 23

Masks:

During a meeting, the Board of Education for Anson County Schools voted to require students and staff to mask up while on campus. This requirement is universal, meaning it applies to all grades K-12.

Only one member of the board dissented, meaning the requirement will be in effect for the 2021-22 school year.

Vaccines:

Anson County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Ashe County Schools

The first day of school for Ashe County Schools is Monday, Aug. 16.

Masks:

During a meeting on Aug. 2, Ashe County Schools voted to make masks optional for both students and staff for the 2021-22 school year. The school system said if conditions change, they will re-evaluate.

Vaccines:

Ashe County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

The district has not provided this information.

Avery County Schools

The first day of school for Avery County Schools is Monday, Aug. 16.

Masks:

Wearing a cloth face covering is required for all students K- 12, and for all teachers and school staff, unless a stated exception applies, or the individual is eating, drinking, or strenuously exercising.

Vaccines:

Avery County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Burke County Public Schools

The first day of school for Burke County Public Schools is Monday, Aug. 23

Masks:

On Aug. 16, the Burke County Board of Education voted to make face masks universally required indoors for teachers, staff and students in K-12 schools -- regardless of vaccination status.

The board of education said this vote "rescinds" the previous decision to make face masks optional.

Vaccines:

Burke County Public Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Burke Virtual Academy is taking inquiries from parents on a case-by-case basis and is reviewing the requests.

Cabarrus County Schools

The first day of school for Cabarrus County Schools is Monday, Aug. 23

Masks:

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 on Aug. 16 to require masks for students, staff, and board members effective immediately. The decision was a reversal, as the board previously elected to make masks optional in classrooms but mandatory on school buses.

Children will be allowed mask breaks and can remove masks while eating if keeping three feet of social distance when possible.

The mandate will be reevaluated during the next board of education meeting, with guidance from the task force.

Vaccines:

Cabarrus County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Cabarrus County Schools is offering virtual learning for its students.

Caldwell County Schools

The first day of school for Caldwell County Schools is Monday, Aug. 23

Masks:

The Caldwell County Board of Education voted unanimously to make masks optional for students. The board discussed the matter again on Monday, Aug. 16 ultimately deciding to keep masks optional.

According to Caldwell County data, the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 tripled from 14 cases to 42 cases, just in one week. Additionally, 62% of county residents haven't gotten the vaccine.

Vaccines:

Caldwell County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Caldwell County School System decided to reopen an enrollment period for Caldwell Online, a fully remote virtual learning option for the upcoming school year that's available for all K-12 students. The application, which can be found here , will be available starting Aug. 3 through Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.

In order to participate in Caldwell Online, students must have reliable internet access, be online for classes at the specified time with cameras on, have a dedicated workspace for remote work, and be prepared to come to school for any required state or district benchmark assessments.

K-5 students in Caldwell Online must commit to at least a semester online, must have adult supervision during regular school hours, and will remain enrolled under their same school as before. Students in grades 6-12 must commit to a year of online enrollment, should be self-motivated or have adult supervision, and will also remain enrolled under their 'home school.'

Catawba County Schools

The first day of school for Catawba County Schools is Monday, Aug. 23

Masks:

Late Monday evening, Catawba County followed suit and made masks optional for students and staff, except on schools buses due to the federal mandate.

Vaccines:

Catawba County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

The deadline to apply for the Online Catawaba K-12 Virtual Program was March 19, 2021.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Masks:

The CMS Board of Education voted 8-1 to require masks for all students and staff inside Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools buildings and buses.

Vaccines:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is offering virtual learning options for its students.

Charlotte Latin School

The first full day of school for Charlotte Latin School is Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Masks:

Masks are mandatory for unvaccinated students (TK-12), school employees, parent volunteers in classrooms and all visitors in all indoor settings on campus. If you are vaccinated, masks are optional. Masks are not required indoors.

According to the school's website , any student, employee, parent volunteer or visitor who doesn't adhere to the mask policy may be removed from the community.

Vaccines:

Vaccination records must be submitted to the school's nursing staff via email. Students or staff members who previously submitted a vaccination photo do not need to resubmit.

Remote Learning:

Decisions made regarding the type of instruction are based on a risk matrix that was used in the spring to determine Charlotte Latin's response to the spread of COVID-19. Multiple factors go into this risk matrix and parents will be alerted of changes directly via email.

Cleveland County Schools

The first day of school for Cleveland County Schools is Monday, Aug. 23

Masks:

In Cleveland County, the school board originally voted 6-3 in favor of masks being optional in July. Board of Education member Phillip Glover made a motion during the Tuesday, Aug. 3, meeting to make masks mandatory for students, staff and faculty at schools. The motion failed, 5-4.

Vaccines:

Cleveland County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Gaston County Schools

The first day of school for Gaston County Schools is Monday, Aug 23.

Masks:

Masks will be required indoors through the week of Sept. 20, until the Gaston County Board of Education meets again for review.

The Gaston County Schools board originally voted 9-0 to let students decide whether or not to mask up for the 2021-22 school year. However, the school board reversed the decision on Aug. 16, voting 6-3 to temporarily reinstate the indoor mask requirement.

Vaccines:

Gaston County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Gaston County Schools is offering virtual learning options for its students.

Hickory Public Schools

The first day of school for Hickory Public Schools is Monday, Aug. 23.

Masks:

During a board meeting on Aug. 9, 2021, the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to require masks indoors for all students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2021-22 school year. A similar requirement also applies to staff and any visitors who enter a campus.

Additionally, the Board of Education will review the current status of COVID-19 spread in the community on a monthly basis with Catawba County Public Health.

Vaccines:

Hickory Public Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Iredell-Stateville Schools

The first day of school for Iredell-Statesville Schools is Monday, Aug. 23.

Masks:

Iredell-Statesville Schools leaders previously determined that masks would be optional this upcoming school year. However, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting on July 28 , affirming through a unanimous vote, that masks would be optional this upcoming school year.

Vaccines:

Iredell-Statesville Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Iredell-Statesville Schools is offering virtual learning options for its students, as it has done in the past.

Kannapolis City Schools

The first day of school for Kannapolis City Schools is Monday, Aug. 23

Masks:

The Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education initially voted to make masks optional. However, during a regular meeting on Aug. 9, 2021, the board reversed course. Beginning Aug. 10, all students, staff, and visitors will need to wear a mask indoors.

According to the board, the decision came after COVID-19 data in the community changed, along with recommendations from state and local health agencies. Kannapolis City Schools will also have limited remote learning options available for students with approved medical documentation.

Vaccines:

Kannapolis City Schools is not requiring vaccines for teachers.

Remote learning:

No, Kannapolis City Schools is not offering virtual learning options for its students.

Lake Norman Charter

The first day of school for Lake Norman Charter is Thursday, Aug. 12.

Masks:

The Lake Norman Charter Board of Education voted to make masks required for students and staff for the 2021-22 school year.

Vaccines:

Lake Norman Charter has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Lincoln County Schools

The first day of school for Lincoln County Schools is Monday, Aug. 23.

Masks:

The Lincoln County Board of Education voted to make masks optional for students and staff for the 2021-22 school year.

Vaccines:

Lincoln County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

No, Lincoln County Schools is not offering virtual learning options for its students.

Lincoln Charter School

The first day of school for Lincoln Charter School is Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Masks:

Masks will be optional for the coming year at Lincoln Charter School. The decision was made Monday, Aug. 9.

Vaccines:

Lincoln Charter School has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Mooresville Graded School District

The first day of school for Mooresville Graded School District was Monday, Aug. 2.

Masks:

On Aug. 5, Superintendent Stephen Mauney announced that masks will be required inside facilities and school buses for all students, staff and visitors. The goes into effect on Friday, Aug. 6, at the beginning of the school day.

Individuals without an approved exemption on file with the school will not be allowed in school district facilities without a proper face covering. Medical waivers can be reviewed by each school's principal if signed by a physician. Religious waivers are not currently being approved, according to the district.

Vaccines:

Mooresville Graded School District has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Yes, Mooresville Graded School District is offering virtual learning options for its students.

Newton-Conover School District

The first day of school for Newton-Conover School District is Monday, Aug. 23.

Masks:

During a meeting on Aug. 2, Newton-Conover School District voted to make masks optional for both students and staff for the 2021-22 school year. The school district said if conditions warrant it, masks can be made universal.

Vaccines:

Newton-Conover School District has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

The first day of school for Rowan-Salisbury Schools is Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Masks:

The school district voted late in July to make masks optional for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Vaccines:

Rowan-Salisbury Schools is not requiring vaccines for teachers.

Remote learning:

Yes, Rowan-Salisbury Schools has virtual learning options for its students.

Richmond County Schools

The first day of school for Richmond County Schools was Thursday, Aug. 5.

Masks:

The Richmond County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve mandatory universal masking for all Pre-K - 12th-grade students and staff. This vote happened on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Vaccines:

Richmond County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Stanly County Schools

The first day of school for Stanly County Schools was Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Masks:

The Stanly County Board of Education voted to require masks for the upcoming school year on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Vaccines:

Stanly County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

Remote learning:

Union County Public Schools

The first day of school for Union County Public Schools is Monday, Aug. 23.

Masks:

The Union County Public Schools district previously voted for masks to be optional this upcoming school year.

Vaccines:

Union County Public Schools is not requiring vaccines for teachers.

Remote learning:

No, Union County Public Schools will not have virtual learning options for their students.

Watauga County Schools

The first day of school for Watauga County Schools is Monday, Aug.16.

Masks:

The Watauga County Board of Education voted to make masks optional on July 26. However, at a board meeting on Aug. 9, the board reversed course chose to make masks mandatory.

Vaccines:

Watauga County Schools has not released any information about student/teacher vaccine requirements.

COVID-19 mask guidance

Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) for schools states masks should be worn indoors by people age two and older who are not fully vaccinated. The Mecklenburg County Health Department is supportive of the CDC's guidance.

"The reality, especially in our elementary schools, is none of those children have had the opportunity to be vaccinated unless of course they've been part of a study and that's not a lot," said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County's health director.

