UK retail sales slow during wet July - BRC

By Sean Farrell
ShareCast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK retail sales slowed during a wet July and more stores closed as the pandemic continued to damage the UK's high streets, industry figures showed. Total sales rose 6.4% compared with growth of 14.7% over the previous three months and 10.4% during the past year. Like-for-like sales rose 4.7% compared with a three-month average of 9.7% and 11.1% over the past year, the British Retail Consortium said.

