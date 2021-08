Purdue soccer welcomed fans to its first of two exhibition matches today, ending in a 1-1 tie to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. "There's games you definitely feel like you should have won and you get the draw — and sometimes you're happy with the draw," Head Coach Drew Roff said after the game. "Today is one of those days where I think Milwaukee and I will both kind of walk out of here and say 'that was a fitting result and two good teams.'"