(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IDE Group Holdings PLC - Edinburgh-based network, cloud and IT managed services - Chief Financial Officer David Templeman resigns immediately, with no reason provided by company. Templeman had only joined IDE in April. He had been CFO of Orbian, a provider of supply chain finance originally set up as a joint venture between Citigroup Inc and SAP SE. IDE says it will recruit another CFO "in due course". IDE's annual general meeting is coming up on August 23. IDE shares are down 15% on Thursday at midday in London.