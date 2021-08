Four years removed from agreeing on the need for a multi-use trail on Jewett Road, the Liberty Township Board of Trustees has approved its construction. During its Monday meeting, trustees voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing the construction of a gravel trail that will extend from the entrance of the Derby Glen Farms subdivision to the neighboring property line, and from the Liberty Road roundabout to the start of the railroad right-of-way east of the roundabout.