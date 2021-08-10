Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kice Means Business On Filthy New Tech House Heater, “Pusher”

By Austin Miller
this song is sick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving trouble getting going this morning? Well allow us to blast you back to base (or should we say bass) with an absolute ripper of tune titled, “Pusher,” by Chicago-based DJ, Kice. This is the first new track of 2021 for the bean town hero, and he’s making sure to...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heater#Tech House#Kice Means Business#Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Theater & Danceedmsauce.com

Astroglitch Hits Us with a Tech House Track that Radiates the Meaning of Dance Music

Astroglitch, known for his high energy festival style bangers, shows of his versatility with his newest record titled, I'm the Freaky Vibes that you Seek – a tech house record that is refreshingly off-brand, yet still is a home run for Astroglitch. Taking a side route from his normally rhythmic and devastating dance floor movers, we get to see a side of Astroglitch we normally don't – and that side is fantastic. This tech house smasher has everything you'd love to hear at an after-hours party, moving all of the crowd in unison. The highlights of this record goes beyond the clarity of production and we really feel transcends the track itself. It's the fact that this producer is not only willing to try new things, but absolutely nail them on the first go-round – EPIC production skills from Astroglitch. Take a listen below.
Musiconeedm.com

Meet The Latest Impressive Tech-House Producer subduxtion

Hi subduxtion, tell us a little bit about yourself? (Name, age, where you’re from, what you do, etc.) My name is Christopher Gilmore and I’m originally from Los Angeles, CA. I now live in Kansas City, MO. I am a musician and producer/remixer. I started using the name subduxtion in 2007, when I was living in Chicago, IL. The original sound of subduxtion would best be described as Dark-Step. It was darker, heavier beats mixed with the sonics of dark-ambient. After releasing one EP, a few remixes, and several compilation appearances I put the name/project on hiatus. In 2017 I revived the name and began releasing new music. Since reviving the name I’ve released several singles, EPs, and remixes. Some of the labels that I’ve done releases with include – Milligrid Records (US), Zero Signal Records (JP), High-Pressure Systems (UK), and I&W Music (US).
Musicthis song is sick

FISHER Unveils Raunchy New Tech House Track “Just Feels Tight”

Aussie tech house champion FISHER has put forth his first new release in well over a year! This weekend he debuted the new track “Just Feels Tight,” which comes to us via his own label, Catch & Release. A FISHER track isn’t a FISHER track without a powerful, driving bass...
Musicthis song is sick

Electric Kif Transport Listeners Into ‘Dreamlike’ State With Experimental Rock/Electronic LP

Electric Kif are a Miami-based power quartet that explore the boundaries between rock, jazz fusion and electronic drum & bass. Made up of bassist Rodrigo Zambrano, keyboardist Jason Matthews, drummer Armando Lopez and guitarist Eric Escanes, they describe their music as “post-nuclear,” a dynamic mash of hard-hitting groove, high octane riffs and cosmic melody. We last heard them on their experimental single, “F.M.B.”, and are excited as ever to announce their next album, Dreamlike, has finally arrived.
Musicrevolution935.com

A new Tech House Banger by FISHER

Although this year might not be the best year for this kind of track because many clubs are closed, he tries to catch the fan’s attention with this new track. The ingredients for the success? A techno-influenced bassline and a hilarious video where he made an Aerobic (and funny) class. This is Just Feel Tight.
Musicmagneticmag.com

The 15 Best Tech House Tracks of July 2021

Our monthly tech-house chart is back with an array of new & exquisite tracks for summer 2021. A fire tracklist filled with dancefloor weapons, including blazing tracks from Eats Everything, Michael Bibi, and Ben Sterling. And hot new remixes from Mendo and Qubiko. 1. "Think About The Revolution" - Eats...
Musicthis song is sick

CAPYAC Deliver Infectious Disco-Fueled Album ‘CAPYAC FOREVER’

Relentlessly funky, LA-based electronic crossover act, CAPYAC, have created quite the unique brand with their ability to breathe a new life into disco, house, and everything in between. The duo have been providing glimpses into their upcoming album for a few months now including their booty-shaking “Ooeeooeeoo” and beautifully transformative nu-disco “Simultaneous.” Without further ado, they’ve finally unleashed their latest album, CAPYAC FOREVER, out now via Eye in the Sky Collective/ONErpm.
Musicskiddle.com

FILTHY FRIDAYS RELAUNCH PARTY

9:00pm til 5:00am (last entry 1:00am) AFTER MORE THAN 500 DAYS OF FORCED CLOSURE - DANCING AND GOOD TIMES HAVE RETURNED... YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS OUT!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
Houghton, MImtu.edu

New Tech for an Old, Boring Profession

Michigan Tech professor Jun Dai wants to change the way accountants do their work and how the rest of us think about it. The days of Scrooge are over. While the ledgers and ink of old are long gone, the ghost of accounting's future is rattling chains of complex processes that instill a lingering dread in students, especially as digital transactions continue to grow. Dai, assistant professor of accounting in Michigan Technological University’s College of Business, wants to better use technology and accounting information systems (AIS) to put old-school attitudes to rest.
Musicskiddle.com

Potti Lanch Party: Underground Techno & Tech House

8:00pm til 1:30am (last entry 11:30pm) Potti presents: London showcase event. Bringing you innovative, forward-thinking Techno & Tech-House music. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Potti presents: London showcase event. Bringing you innovative, forward-thinking Techno & Tech-House music. We...
Brookline, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A High-Tech “Smart” House in Brookline

Built-in speakers? Check. Remote controlled lights? Check. Movie rooms? Check. This futuristic home has all the tech you need built right into it, most of which can be adjusted right from your phone. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
TechnologyCIO

CIOs embrace business-led IT amid tech democratization

IT leaders have long decried technology deployed outside of their purview as the bane of their existence. This so-called shadow IT spurred heated arguments between CIOs who believed it was incumbent on them to lock down tech and business-line leaders who believed it was their right to buy or build software to support their work.
Marketssciencetimes.com

The Key Business Tech Trends in 2021

Never has technology played a bigger role in the business world than it does now. Tech has been crucial to businesses since the start of the pandemic. It is hard to imagine how companies would have survived if it were not for some of the incredible technology available in today's day and age. There are a handful of tech trends in 2021 that are shaping the business world and could continue to play a major role in the years to come. So, if you are wondering what the main tech trends have been so far in 2021, then keep reading to find out more.
Small Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

How tech pros perceive the evolving state of risk in the business environment

SolarWinds released a report which examines how technology professionals perceive their organizations’ risk management and mitigation readiness after a year of rapid transformation fueled by the global pandemic. The study analyzes the state of risk within the IT industry today and provides guidance on workplace strategy, tool sets, preparedness, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy