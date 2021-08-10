Kice Means Business On Filthy New Tech House Heater, “Pusher”

Astroglitch, known for his high energy festival style bangers, shows of his versatility with his newest record titled, I'm the Freaky Vibes that you Seek – a tech house record that is refreshingly off-brand, yet still is a home run for Astroglitch. Taking a side route from his normally rhythmic and devastating dance floor movers, we get to see a side of Astroglitch we normally don't – and that side is fantastic. This tech house smasher has everything you'd love to hear at an after-hours party, moving all of the crowd in unison. The highlights of this record goes beyond the clarity of production and we really feel transcends the track itself. It's the fact that this producer is not only willing to try new things, but absolutely nail them on the first go-round – EPIC production skills from Astroglitch. Take a listen below.