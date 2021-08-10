PACE Coalition Needs Your Help - Transportation Survey
The PACE Coalition is working on a needs assessment to expand and improve transportation connections and coverage throughout northeastern Nevada, including West Wendover. Hopefully you as a community in West Wendover can help us get a few more surveys from your area. We are specifically hoping to hear from people who are frequent or occasional or potential users of public transportation (in other words, people without access to reliable personal transportation).www.westwendovercity.com
