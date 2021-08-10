Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Wendover, NV

PACE Coalition Needs Your Help - Transportation Survey

westwendovercity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PACE Coalition is working on a needs assessment to expand and improve transportation connections and coverage throughout northeastern Nevada, including West Wendover. Hopefully you as a community in West Wendover can help us get a few more surveys from your area. We are specifically hoping to hear from people who are frequent or occasional or potential users of public transportation (in other words, people without access to reliable personal transportation).

www.westwendovercity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Wendover, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Needs Assessment#The Pace Coalition#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places to Live in Nevada

In many people's minds, Reno and Las Vegas are the first cities that come to mind when they think of Nevada. Nevada is not just Vegas and Reno; there are many other cities as well, so don't let yourself get discouraged or overwhelmed if you have Nevada on your radar. Acceptable several towns and towns in the Silver State have safety ratings above average, despite its initial appearance. Say you are in the process of moving to Nevada with your family, or you are in the middle of trying to find the ideal place to live. In that case, it is imperative to avoid the problematic, expensive, and negatively influential parts of the process. This will help you narrow down the appropriate options based on your desires and lifestyle. In the following list, you will find five of the worst places to live in Nevada in order of their poorness. According to HomeSnacks, they are based on various factors, including crime rates, cost of living, housing, and other such comparisons to national averages.
San Luis Obispo, CAslocity.org

SLO County Contact Tracers Need Your Help with Surge in Cases

COVID-19 contact tracers in San Luis Obispo County need the public’s help as a surge in cases is straining County Public Health Department resources. “Don’t wait to isolate,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Our contact tracers are trying to keep up with the surge in cases but we are not able to personally speak with everyone. We need your help. Stay home for at least 10 days if you test positive or have been exposed.”
Trafficrenfrewtoday.ca

Eastern Ontario transportation survey open until September 23rd

An online survey has been launched to help identify transportation needs and priorities in Eastern Ontario. Feedback from the survey will be used to help develop a long-term plan to improve the transportation network in the region. The survey will be open for six weeks until September 23, 2021, and...
Jobsarcadiasbest.com

WASTE MANAGEMENT TO PLACE HIRING ADS ON THEIR TRUCKS

As you saw earlier this week, Waste Management is currently having trouble attracting employees to fill its ranks, which is impacting service levels. They have place decals on their trucks to advertise that they are hiring. At right is a photo of the signage that will be placed on the back of the trucks.
AnimalsVallejo Times-Herald

Tahoe tourist who was startled by bear in dumpster is now suing

A Lake Tahoe tourist who opened a dumpster and found a bear is now suing over injuries he said he suffered while trying to flee. The man filed a complaint Thursday in Nevada’s Washoe County that names as defendants an Incline Village condo association and the garbage collection company Waste Management.
Wickliffe, OHcityofwickliffe.com

WE NEED YOUR HELP!

Lake County is updating its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. This plan identifies hazards and vulnerabilities, assesses risk, and identifies mitigation. initiatives to reduce or eliminate future losses resulting from those hazards. The survey provides an opportunity for you to share your opinions and participate in the mitigation. planning process. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy