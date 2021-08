RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State men’s soccer student-athletes Alec Bevis and Kieran Brown received Great American Conference All-Academic honors for 2020-21. For student-athletes to receive GAC All-Academic honors, they must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution. In addition, their grade-point average must be a minimum of 3.30 based on the 4.0 system. The GPA is cumulative for the athlete’s entire collegiate career.