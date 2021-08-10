US Close: Apple rally fizzles, Senate passes infrastructure, NFIB all about labor shortages

US stocks are mixed as investors widely anticipate the passage of a $550 billion infrastructure package, while concerns grow the slowdown in Asia could feed into greater pricing pressures. Following a gangbuster nonfarm payroll report that closed out last week, the focus has shifted to Fed speak and pricing pressures. Overnight, inflation readings from Beijing led to worries that growth forecasts might have been too optimistic for the second half of the year. Risk appetite may struggle to extend this latest stock market rally since China’s manufacturing sector is barely hovering in expansion territory, delta variant shutdowns remain the biggest short-term risk, and on investor hesitancy to touch Chinese stocks. On Wednesday, US CPI could show pricing pressures are persisting as bottleneck issues remain. The selloff in commodities are driving growth concerns as some investors are turning cautious.