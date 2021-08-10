Cancel
Congress & Courts

US Close: Apple rally fizzles, Senate passes infrastructure, NFIB all about labor shortages

By Ed Moya
marketpulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks lost their sizzle after Treasury yields continued to climb higher as expectations have clearly shifted for Fed Chair Powell to turn hawkish at Jackson Hole and make a formal announcement on tapering asset purchases at the September FOMC meeting. The Nasdaq is underperforming given the rise in Treasury yields, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average makes a fresh record high after the Senate passed Biden’s $550 billion infrastructure bill.

www.marketpulse.com

Congress & Courts

US Senate Passes $1T Infrastructure Bill, Benefits EV Charging

The US Senate has officially passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with an arguably promising bipartisan vote of 69-30. However, this was after much of the original proposal hit the chopping block. It still benefits electric cars, but without reconciliation down the road, it may not be enough. The bill...
Business

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

After a strong July US nonfarm payrolls report and more hot inflation readings, Fed rate hike odds are creeping higher ahead of the August gathering in Jackson Hole. Fed fund futures are heavily favoring the first rate hike in December 2022; odds are being pulled forward for the September and November 2022 meetings as well.
Business

The US Dollar edges low post-US inflation

Currency markets remain in a holding pattern erring toward tapering and US Dollar strength. The US inflation data, which came in precisely on forecasts, gave no new impetus to send currency markets one way or the other. That saw some profit-taking on long US Dollar positioning wash through the market, and the dollar index retreated slightly, falling 0.19% to 92.90. Failure of the index’s resistance at the 93.20 double top and support at 92.60, its previous breakout, will signal the US Dollar’s next directional move.
Business

US Close: Infrastructure Spending, Hawkish Bostic, Another JOLTS record, Dollar stronger

US stocks are mixed as investors widely anticipate the passage of a $550 billion infrastructure package, while concerns grow the slowdown in Asia could feed into greater pricing pressures. Following a gangbuster nonfarm payroll report that closed out last week, the focus has shifted to Fed speak and pricing pressures. Overnight, inflation readings from Beijing led to worries that growth forecasts might have been too optimistic for the second half of the year. Risk appetite may struggle to extend this latest stock market rally since China’s manufacturing sector is barely hovering in expansion territory, delta variant shutdowns remain the biggest short-term risk, and on investor hesitancy to touch Chinese stocks. On Wednesday, US CPI could show pricing pressures are persisting as bottleneck issues remain. The selloff in commodities are driving growth concerns as some investors are turning cautious.
Congress & Courts
MarketRealist

Senate Infrastructure Bill Passes, No Crypto Language Amendment

The Senate announced that it passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill with a resulting tally of 69–30. Passing this sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure package came after several weeks of intense debate and negations about the nation’s largest federal investment in over a decade. With controversial language regarding cryptocurrency tax remaining on the bill as the amendment failed on the floor after the objection of Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL.), crypto natives have tax implications looming over their heads.
Business

Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
Markets

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
Business

Easing US inflation lifts stocks

Stock markets are making decent gains on Wednesday, buoyed by the latest inflation data from the US which eased in July. While I don’t think a small decline is a game changer, as far as monetary policy is concerned, it may have been had we continued to see an acceleration, or evidence of more worrying price pressures. Instead, we can all breathe a little easier, albeit safe in the knowledge that tapering is still coming and it’s likely to be announced next month.
Income Tax

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Business

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

