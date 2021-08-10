US Close: Apple rally fizzles, Senate passes infrastructure, NFIB all about labor shortages
US stocks lost their sizzle after Treasury yields continued to climb higher as expectations have clearly shifted for Fed Chair Powell to turn hawkish at Jackson Hole and make a formal announcement on tapering asset purchases at the September FOMC meeting. The Nasdaq is underperforming given the rise in Treasury yields, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average makes a fresh record high after the Senate passed Biden’s $550 billion infrastructure bill.www.marketpulse.com
