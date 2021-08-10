EarthGang Pay Homage To Erykah Badu On Soulful New Cut, “Erykah”

“Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” (The Blueprint, 2001) Cop the MTV Unplugged version if you get the chance — hearing the Roots switch grooves and melodies behind Jay is a lesson in musicality, and Jaguar Wright’s backing vocals are absolutely electric. Its original incarnation was a hit for Bobby Bland in 1974, and the core of it has been covered approximately seven trillion times by everyone from the Allman Brothers to Paul Carrack. Still, it’s this take, dreamed up by an unknown Kanye West, that has made its way into movie trailers and car commercials these days. Maybe the most soulful he has ever been on record, Jay spits with purpose here, confronting all his haters and silencing his harshest critics. If this doesn’t make your legs move and your torso gyrate, you’re going to have to call a doctor. No way in hell you have a pulse.