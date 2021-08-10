EarthGang Pay Homage To Erykah Badu On Soulful New Cut, “Erykah”
EarthGang always seems to be flush with dope new music. The Atlanta hip-hop duo has been making big waves this year announcing their new album, Ghetto Gods, and dropping a string of releases including the timely, “Aretha,” and the criminally smooth Snakehips collab, “Run It Up.” Today, the pair keeps momentum moving forward with a soulful new single titled, “Erykah,” and as you might have guessed, it is a masterful tribute to the one and only, Erykah Badu.thissongissick.com
Comments / 0