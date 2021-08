This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks PayPal and Facebook. Bitcoin (BTC) has continued its fortuitous streak over the past two weeks. On July 21, Bitcoin was trading around $30,000, but by July 28, it had risen to $40,000. Going into August, the figure rose further to $42,000. However, it stumbled thereafter, falling to $37,000 on August 4, but life sprang back into it on August 6, up to $41,000. By August 7, it had become $43,000, and by the next day achieved $45,000. Despite slipping briefly to $43,000 going into August 9, BTC has been trading around $46,000 the past few days. It is currently trading just below $45,000.