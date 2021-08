Thirty years ago, Mikhail Gorbachev was on holiday in the Crimea, taking a break before the proposed signing of a new constitutional treaty that was meant to create a looser USSR. On August 18, a delegation of senior Soviet officials arrived at his dacha. They feared that their country was about to break apart, and told him to proclaim a state of emergency or else to stand aside for someone who would. The president tried to call for assistance, but found that the phone lines had been cut.