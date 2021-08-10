Pasture and Plenty’s Makeshop Moves Forward

The Trader Joe's frozen food aisles offer a food fantasia, particularly the section of real estate in those jam-packed with those icy chests devoted to the wonder that is ice cream. While you may admittedly find a larger selection of pints at other supermarkets, the curation here is second to none. There is truly something for everyone whether you're a fan of the classics or prefer a fun, new flavor mash-up. And if you're vegan or lactose intolerant, not to worry — Trader Joe's has you covered, too. There are a wide variety of non-dairy frozen dessert alternatives that don't taste like an afterthought. And if you want to take things beyond the scoop, Trader Joe's also offers a fantastic assortment of bon bons, cones, and ice cream bars to keep your sweet tooth satisfied.