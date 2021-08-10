Cancel
Pasture and Plenty’s Makeshop Moves Forward

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Pasture and Plenty opened their doors in June 2017, they immediately gained a loyal following for their locally-sourced meal kits and farm-fresh menu. While their catering and restaurant business has taken a hiatus during the pandemic, their meal kit and takeout business increased, and they’ve created virtual events, classes and workshops to stay connected with their community. As owner Christy McKenzie dreamed up what their business model could look like post-pandemic, plans began unfolding for P&P Makeshop — a space that will allow them to grow “in all the right ways.”

