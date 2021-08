Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace Warrior, is a model in the making. From all of the unbelievably adorable photos her mom posts, it’s clear she has a bright future ahead. So bright that she has to wear sunglasses. With her top-notch modeling techniques and familiarity with zoology, Grace Warrior can save animals and pose with them for cover shoots. Okay, we may be getting ahead of ourselves, but the latest addition to the Irwin family is killing it in her mom’s latest Instagram photo.