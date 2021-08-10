Huntsville Hornets opens fall football practice

The Huntsville Hornet football team opened fall practice on Monday, as the squad looks to rebuild after an 11-1 season in 2020. The Hornets will open the 2021 season on Aug. 27 against Houston Worthing, with the game being played at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos >> STORY & PHOTOS, 7A

HUNTSVILLE — After watching the rest of Walker County teams kick off their 2021 campaigns last week, Huntsville officially began fall practice Monday.

Since the Hornets participated in spring practice, they were forced to wait a week before starting their year.

DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotosHuntsville senior quarterback AJ Wilson looks for a receiver during the opening day of fall practice on Monday.

It’s the start of a reloading process for the Hornets, who will look to build on its first undefeated regular season since the 1980s. The Hornet’s lone loss of 2020 came in overtime against Class 5A, Division II runner-up Crosby in the Region III semifinals.

As a result, the Hornets enter the upcoming season as the District 10 favorite and No. 5 team in all of Class 5A, DII.

DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotosThe Huntsville varsity team runs through scrimmage drills during the first day of fall camp on Monday.

Fans will be able to get their first look at the Hornets on Saturday during the annual towel scrimmage at 8:45 a.m.

