Huntsville Hornets opens fall football practice
HUNTSVILLE — After watching the rest of Walker County teams kick off their 2021 campaigns last week, Huntsville officially began fall practice Monday.
Since the Hornets participated in spring practice, they were forced to wait a week before starting their year.
It’s the start of a reloading process for the Hornets, who will look to build on its first undefeated regular season since the 1980s. The Hornet’s lone loss of 2020 came in overtime against Class 5A, Division II runner-up Crosby in the Region III semifinals.
As a result, the Hornets enter the upcoming season as the District 10 favorite and No. 5 team in all of Class 5A, DII.
Fans will be able to get their first look at the Hornets on Saturday during the annual towel scrimmage at 8:45 a.m.
The Hornets will open the season on Aug. 27 against Houston Worthing.
Comments / 0