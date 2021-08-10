Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Yvonne (Crepeau) Shover

By Rachel Lamoureux
countycourier.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ALBANS: Yvonne M. (Crepeau) Shover died on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Homestead South in St. Albans, VT with her family at her bedside. Yvonne was born on September 1, 1927 in St. Bridgette, Quebec. She married Ted (Cedric) Shover on April 21, 1948 and spent most of her life in Enosburg Falls, VT. In later years she and Ted made their home in Florida for quite a few years and then returned back to Vermont to be closer to their grandchildren. She volunteered for over 10 years at the Ronald McDonald Family Room inside the VT Children’s Hospital; she also volunteered at the snack bar for the Ronald McDonald House Bingo.

countycourier.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#St Lawrence#Bayada Hospice Care#Lavigne Funeral Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Franklin, VTcountycourier.net

Alexis Dandurand

FRANKLIN–Alexis Dandurand, age 96, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the home farm in Franklin. He was born in Clarenceville, Québec November 11, 1924, to the late Leopold and Leona (Roy) Dandurand. In Alexis’ early life, the Dandurand family were merchants on the border between Clarenceville, Quebec and...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Tragedy which left seven children instant orphans

A terrible day in Snedshill – and seven instantly orphaned children. And for one of them, Reggie Turley, there was double anguish, as not only was his mother murdered on that tragic day, but his adoptive mother was destined to be murdered as well. In delving into her family history,...
Petshumaneanimalrescue.org

Chloe (& Buddy!)

This sweet little guinea pig is Chloe! She is looking for a forever home that will be glad to take her in along with her best friend Buddy. They are a bonded pair and do need to be adopted together. Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.
Winter Park, FLi4biz.com

Noelle Moore: Grieving Mom Starts The Finley Project

Every year on July 25, Noelle Moore celebrates the birth of her daughter, Finley Elizabeth, with a big party. Sadly, the guest of honor never attends. Moore’s daughter died in 2013 when she was 23 days old. Finley had suffered severe brain damage during a delay in her birth at a Central Florida hospital. The harrowing ordeal led Moore to create The Finley Project, a Winter Park nonprofit to help other women who have lost an infant. In an equally important role, she has become an advocate for expectant mothers and for hospitals to be fully staffed with obstetricians 24/7.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Son of Ludlow

The last time that I reported on Ludlow the yellow rubber ducky, he was happily at home with his bride Bathsheba and a growing brood. In short, that was to be my last story concerning Ludlow. However, once I did that, I was assailed by my youngest grandson who said he was sad about no more Ludlow stories. Then he was joined by my very own sister who expressed similar sentiments. Well, the actual fact is that Ludlow is retired and no longer cares that he can’t change his color to red or green for celebrations. Bathsheba has apparently convinced him that yellow is best – which even Santa Claus was unable to do.
Garland, NESeward County Independent

John and Yvonne (Dierberger) Clark celebrate 55th anniversary

John and Yvonne (Dierberger) Clark of Garland recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married July 31, 1966, in Ord. Family members include their son, Brad Clark of Garland; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and John Petsche of Denton; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. To help them celebrate, cards may...
Celebrationsmilfordtimes.net

John and Yvonne (Dierberger) Clark celebrate 55th anniversary

John and Yvonne (Dierberger) Clark of Garland recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They were married July 31, 1966, in Ord. Family members include their son, Brad Clark of Garland; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and John Petsche of Denton; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. To help them celebrate, cards may...

Comments / 0

Community Policy