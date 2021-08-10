Yvonne (Crepeau) Shover
ST. ALBANS: Yvonne M. (Crepeau) Shover died on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Homestead South in St. Albans, VT with her family at her bedside. Yvonne was born on September 1, 1927 in St. Bridgette, Quebec. She married Ted (Cedric) Shover on April 21, 1948 and spent most of her life in Enosburg Falls, VT. In later years she and Ted made their home in Florida for quite a few years and then returned back to Vermont to be closer to their grandchildren. She volunteered for over 10 years at the Ronald McDonald Family Room inside the VT Children’s Hospital; she also volunteered at the snack bar for the Ronald McDonald House Bingo.countycourier.net
