Yvonne (Crepeau) Shover

The last time that I reported on Ludlow the yellow rubber ducky, he was happily at home with his bride Bathsheba and a growing brood. In short, that was to be my last story concerning Ludlow. However, once I did that, I was assailed by my youngest grandson who said he was sad about no more Ludlow stories. Then he was joined by my very own sister who expressed similar sentiments. Well, the actual fact is that Ludlow is retired and no longer cares that he can’t change his color to red or green for celebrations. Bathsheba has apparently convinced him that yellow is best – which even Santa Claus was unable to do.