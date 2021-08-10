Political Scholar John Vile available to comment on ways that @NYGovCuomo farewell speech echoes Agnew's & Nixon's
Vile is a U.S. Constitutional scholar and has authored numerous books on American government and politics. He is in the final stages of completing a book on political farewell speeches. A chapter in this book, titled “Tragic Farewells,” includes close examinations of Spiro Agnew’s and Richard Nixon’s speeches, which Vile says Cuomo’s farewell speech closely followed in terms of style and substance.www.newswise.com
