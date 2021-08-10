Cancel
Political Scholar John Vile available to comment on ways that @NYGovCuomo farewell speech echoes Agnew's & Nixon's

By Middle Tennessee State University
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVile is a U.S. Constitutional scholar and has authored numerous books on American government and politics. He is in the final stages of completing a book on political farewell speeches. A chapter in this book, titled “Tragic Farewells,” includes close examinations of Spiro Agnew’s and Richard Nixon’s speeches, which Vile says Cuomo’s farewell speech closely followed in terms of style and substance.

