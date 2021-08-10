QuantumScape vs. Panasonic: Which Electric Vehicle Battery Stock is a Better Buy?
Because EVs are expected to dominate the automotive market eventually, the demand for EV batteries is also expected to rise significantly. Consequently, EV battery stocks QuantumScape (QS) and Panasonic (OTC:PCRFY) could see increasing demand for their products. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.California-based development-stage company QuantumScape Corporation (QS) develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY) is a Japan-based electronics company that operates through four segments: Appliance; Eco Solutions; Connected Solutions; and Automotive and Industrial Systems. Its offerings include automotive-use batteries, refrigerators, and industrial motors and sensors.www.investing.com
Comments / 0