Notice – Dean Road Improvements – Milling and Paving

Please be advised, that on or about, Thursday August 12th, the milling and paving phase of Dean Road is scheduled to commence. This phase will take approximately 5 business days to complete, and the work hours will remain 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM. During these working hours Dean Road will be closed to thru traffic and street parking prohibited. Although the road will be open to local traffic at all times, residents are advised to proceed with caution when driving through an active work zone.