Graham County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southern Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 100 PM MST. * At 1109 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include near Willcox, Bowie, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Kansas Settlement.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

