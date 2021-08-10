Cancel
Politics

Secretary of State

 6 days ago

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State’s Office announced a record-setting year for online filings and timely compliance with reporting deadlines by West Virginia businesses. The state’s increases in online options allow businesses to complete applications and filings quickly and accurately, allowing the companies to focus on business rather than paperwork.

Politics
PoliticsKTLA.com

Secretary of State Shirley Weber weighs in on recall election, discusses process

Shirley Weber, California’s secretary of state, joined Inside California Politics to discuss the historical, political and logistical forces behind the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom of California. Weber and elections officials across the state have been gearing up for the gubernatorial recall election set for Sept. 14. This segment...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Ohio Secretary of State says voter turnout is tougher in summer elections

Mike Kallmeyer sat down with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to talk about early voting and how the duty of prompting voters to the polls is tougher during summer. "It's mid-summer, Ohioans are thinking about getting their kids back to school in a couple of weeks and maybe going to see a baseball game or taking that little family vacation,” said LaRose. “So, it's up to us to remind Ohioans that now is the time to cast your ballot, to make your voice heard. We've seen a relatively low participation rate and so we're trying to do all we can to boost that."
Vermont StateCaledonian Record-News

Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters: Vermont’s Civic Future

As Vermonters, we are fortunate to have a state government that believes voting is a right, not a privilege. One that takes seriously the Constitutional command to carefully protect the right to vote; the right from which all other rights flow. Online voter registration, same day registration, early voting, no-excuse...
PoliticsWJCL

Former Secretary of State endorses Gov. Henry McMaster for reelection in 2022

Former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has endorsed Henry McMaster for his 2022 reelection campaign. The announcement came Friday at a Republican dinner event. Secretary Pompeo praised McMaster's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and for his funding of police programs. "As I've been traveling these last four or five months,...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Chicago

Secretary Of State Facilities To Require Employees Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Secretary of State Jesse White said starting September 1, employees in his office who haven’t been vaccinated will have get repeated COVID-19 testing. “As the pandemic continues to surge nationally, we must do all we can to maintain the safety of our customers and employees and this is an important step in doing that,” said White. Secretary of State Employees will have to show proof of their vaccination status. Those who aren’t vaccinated will have to “submit the results of COVID-19 tests every two weeks.” The state agency also is requiring all employees and customers at driver services facilities, Secretary of State Offices, and the Illinois State Capitol Complex to wear masks inside those locations. RELATED: Secretary Of State’s Office Unveils Pilot Program To Ease ‘Heavy Customer Volume’ White said his office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until January 1, 2022. Expired documents will stay valid until January 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/IE1bMHBM1M — IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) July 30, 2021  
Georgia StateAthens Banner-Herald

Georgia secretary of state moving to purge 'non-contact' voters from rolls

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is sending notices this week to 185,666 Georgians who haven’t had any contact with the state’s elections system for at least five years. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger described the move Thursday as another step to protect election integrity in Georgia by...
Mobile, ALaltoday.com

Jim Zeigler announces filing of gubernatorial election committee with Secretary of State

State Auditor Jim Zeigler will speak to the ‘Common Sense Campaign’ of Baldwin and Mobile counties tonight. He says he will announce the official filing of his campaign for governor with the Secretary of State. He formed the “Zeigler for Governor Exploratory Committee” last month. He says he is now required to file it with the Secretary of State due to receiving campaign donations over the legal threshold.
Kentucky StateWTVW

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams discusses new election rules in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams discussed the commonwealth’s new election rules during a Rotary Club luncheon in Owensboro on Wednesday. Adams says voter registration has been flat recently. Two reasons include the pandemic making it hard for groups to do voter registration drives, and the lack of any statewide races this year. But Adams says it should pick up next year.
Michigan StatePosted by
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Secretary of State Should Keep The Appointment-Only System

When Michigan Secretary of State offices switched to an appointment-only approach, I am not going to lie, I really did not see an issue with it. However, as I saw more and more people consistently struggling to get said appointments and still have to wait far past their appointment times, I did start to get more uneasy about it...until I experienced it for myself.
Georgia Statewlaq1410.com

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE TAKES ADDITIONAL STEPS AIMED AT ENSURING ELECTION INTEGRITY

(Media release from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office):. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that he is taking another step to update voter lists to safeguard election integrity. Georgia election officials are sending 185,666 notifications this week to voter files that have registered no contact with Georgia’s election system for at least five calendar years.

