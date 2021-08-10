Cancel
Judge Declines To Throw Out Linda Fairstein’s Lawsuit Against Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’

A judge has denied Netflix’s request to dismiss Linda Fairstein’s lawsuit against the Ava DuVernay series When They See Us. Linda Fairstein, the former sex crimes prosecutor who oversaw the team that tried to convict the now-vindicated Exonerated 5, is suing Netflix and director Ava DuVernay over her portrayal in When They See Us. The Netflix series depicts the story of the young men who were wrongfully accused of raping a woman in Central Park in 1989.

www.bet.com

