Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, IN

Crews continue to pave 6.5 miles of streets in Bedford, despite weather delays

wbiw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD – Flynn & Sons on Tuesday morning, continue to pave several streets throughout the City of Bedford after rain delayed crews yesterday. According to David Flinn Bedford Street Commissioner, a total of 6.5 miles of streets are slated to be paved this summer. The $780,535 project includes the paving of 14 streets, with $413,033 from the Community Crossings Grant. The project was a 50/50 match. The Bedford Redevelopment contributed $100,000 toward the project.

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Bedford, IN
Government
City
Bedford, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#H Street#Pave#Bedford Flynn Sons#Community Crossings Grant#The Bedford Redevelopment#Bailey Scales Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy