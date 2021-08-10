Crews continue to pave 6.5 miles of streets in Bedford, despite weather delays

BEDFORD – Flynn & Sons on Tuesday morning, continue to pave several streets throughout the City of Bedford after rain delayed crews yesterday. According to David Flinn Bedford Street Commissioner, a total of 6.5 miles of streets are slated to be paved this summer. The $780,535 project includes the paving of 14 streets, with $413,033 from the Community Crossings Grant. The project was a 50/50 match. The Bedford Redevelopment contributed $100,000 toward the project.