Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Share Price Information for Red Rock Resources (RRR)

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

Drill Programme Begins at Central KKM Gold Prospect. Red Rock Resources Plc ("Red Rock" or "the Company"), the natural resource development company with interests in gold, manganese and copper announces that following the recent receipt of all permits the Company is now beginning the reverse circulation ("RC") drill programme at the Central KKM Gold Prospect, the central part of the Mikei Gold Project ("MGP" or the "Project") in Kenya announced on 30 June 2021.

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Barrick Gold#Gold Mining#European Union#Red Rock Resources Plc#Red Rock Resources Plc#Company#The Mikei Gold Project#Mgp#Ip#Eastern#The Eastern License#Red Rock Project#Tanzanian#Kilimapesa Gold#The North Mara Gold Mine#Macalder#Csa Global#Sql#Mk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$34.00

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.69.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Down 1.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 90,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 157,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39. The...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Perpetua Resources Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten marketed public offering in the United States and Canada of 9,523,810 common shares at a price to the public of US$5.25 per share (the "Offering"). All of the shares to be sold in the Offering are to be sold by Perpetua Resources.
StocksLife Style Extra

Abdn.asn Inc Share News (AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited - investment firm focused on Asian equities and bonds - Reports net asset value per share as at June 30 of 257.62 pence, up from 207.57p posted a year ago. The company reports NAV total return of 6.9%, which is greater than MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Index total return of 5.8% but lags a 7.5% total return from MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan High Dividend Yield Index. The first two quarterly dividends, covering the six months to the end of June total 4.5p, unchanged year-on-year.
IndustryLife Style Extra

Horizonte shares jump despite deepened loss as nickel projects advance

(Alliance News) - Horizonte Minerals PLC on Friday reported a widened interim loss on administrative costs, but the Brazil-focused nickel company said it is making "significant" progress on project preparation activities. Horizonte's stock jumped 4.9% in London on Friday morning, to 6.92 pence each. Pretax loss for the six months...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Atalaya Mining Director Harry Liu sells 11,000 shares

Atalaya Mining PLC - Cyprus-based copper ores company - Says Director Harry Liu sells 5,000 shares at 320.0 pence each and 6,000 shares at 328.0p each. These transactions, worth a total of GBP35,680, were both completed on Friday. Following the sale, Liu is interested in 375,019 shares, representing 0.3% stake.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

UDG Healthcare Public Limited Co.

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City of...
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Serabi Gold reports encouraging Sao Chico drill results

Serabi Gold PLC - gold miner in Brazil - Says recent drilling at its Sao Chico project in northern Brazil shows encouraging results with the identification of a new vein. Named the Gabi Vein, recent results confirm "several small, but very high-grade shoots" 70 metres to the south of the main vein. The drilling indicates a potential "deeper mineralised shoot" developing below 200 metres vertical depth. The exploration demonstrates further growth potential at Sao Chico.
StocksLife Style Extra

London close: Stocks finish firmer as investors cheer Babcock disposal

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in the green on a relatively quiet Friday in London, as investors digested the latest import price data from across the pond. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.35% at 7,218.71, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.18% at 23,788.45. Sterling was in...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Ashtead Group Share News

IN BRIEF: Ashtead closes offering of notes due 2026 and 2031. LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Liberum says buy Made.com; RBC cuts ConvaTec. Ashtead prices USD1.30 billion bond offering to cut borrowing costs. UPDATE: Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Ashtead's offering of notes. IN BRIEF: Ashtead to launch offering of notes to...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Jpel Priv Eqty Share News (JPEL)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Corcel PLC - battery metals exploration company - Signs a binding but conditional share purchase agreement with Australian-registered Resource Mining Corp Ltd to acquire Niugini Nickel Pty Ltd, which owns 100% of the Wo Wo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea. As consideration for the acquisition, the company says it is releasing all liabilities and obligations in connection with its AUD4.8 million, about GBP2.5 million, senior debt position in Resource Mining.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Ashtead closes offering of notes due 2026 and 2031

Ashtead Group PLC - London-based industrial equipment rental company - Reports the closing of its offering of USD550 million of 1.500% senior notes due 2026 and USD750 million of 2.450% senior notes due 2031. The notes were offered globally, excluding EU and the UK. Current stock price: 5,598.00 pence. Year-to-date...
Metal Mininginvesting.com

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd (CEM)

May 1 (Reuters) - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd CEM.V : * CONSTANTINE ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS BY ELECTRUM AND ALTIUS * CONSTANTINE METAL... April 12 (Reuters) - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd CEM.V* Constantine Metal Resources Ltd - A budget of $7.0 million has been approved that includes...
StocksLife Style Extra

London close: Stocks weaker as Rio Tinto drags on FTSE

(Sharecast News) - London equities closed below the waterline on Thursday, with ex-dividend stocks proving to be a drag as investors digested the latest UK GDP reading. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.37% at 7,193.23, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.04% at 23,746.77. Sterling was in the...
Metal Miningmining.com

Gemfields reaches record revenue at emerald auction

Shares in Gemfields (LON: GEM) (JSE: GML) jumped as much as 6% in London after the precious coloured gemstones miner posted a $23.1 million auction revenue – an all-time record for commercial-quality emerald sold at auctions. The sales event, held from July 28 to August 11, saw 49 companies place...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Buys 100,000 Shares

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,031,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,206,930.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Purchases 76,500 Shares of Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 76,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,015,980 shares in the company, valued at C$5,602,796.50.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Frax Share Price Hits $3.04 on Major Exchanges (FXS)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00048298 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00111529 BTC. Filecoin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy