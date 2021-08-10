Share Price Information for Red Rock Resources (RRR)

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.69.