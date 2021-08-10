Share Price Information for Red Rock Resources (RRR)
Drill Programme Begins at Central KKM Gold Prospect. Red Rock Resources Plc ("Red Rock" or "the Company"), the natural resource development company with interests in gold, manganese and copper announces that following the recent receipt of all permits the Company is now beginning the reverse circulation ("RC") drill programme at the Central KKM Gold Prospect, the central part of the Mikei Gold Project ("MGP" or the "Project") in Kenya announced on 30 June 2021.www.lse.co.uk
