Susan Norton Named Senior Associate Vice President for Human Resources
The University of Alabama has named Susan Norton as its senior associate vice president for human resources effective Oct. 1. “We are very excited to welcome Susan Norton to The University of Alabama as our senior associate vice president for human resources,” said Matt Fajack, UA’s vice president for the Division of Finance and Operations. “Her professional expertise will enhance the University’s ability to recruit, develop, serve and retain the best faculty and staff for years to come.”news.ua.edu
