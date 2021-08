Angels came to guide Sterleen Faith Hill home on August 15th, 2001. Sterleen, 53, was born in August 30th, 1967, to Stanley Hill and Bernice Wadda in Lander, WY, and raised by aunt and uncle Francis and Dan Tillman till age 18. She was an Eastern Shoshone tribal member and attended school in Fort Washakie. Sterleen lived most of her life in the Fremont county area before retiring to Thermopolis in 2019. After bravely enduring multiple illnesses, her journey ended at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.