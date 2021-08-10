NOTICE OF COUNTY-OWNED LAND SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kittson County shall, to the highest bidder, sell the following described parcel:. • Legal Description: A tract of land in the South one-half of the Northwest one-quarter of Section Five (5), Township One Hundred Sixty (160) North, Range Forty-six (46) West; commencing at the southwest corner of said quarter, thence northerly along the west section line of said section a distance of 400 ft.; thence to the right, in an easterly direction at right angles, a distance of 400 ft.; thence to the right in a southerly direction, at right angles, a distance of 400 feet to the south boundary line of the South one-half of the Northwest one-quarter (S1/2 NW ¼) of said Section 5 a distance of 400 ft. to the point of beginning, and containing approximately 3.67 acres, more or less.