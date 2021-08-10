Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

New Food, Beverage Options to Enjoy This Fall

ua.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several new ways to chow down, quench your thirst, and get your caffeine fix on and near campus this fall. “There are some things we learned during the COVID-19 outbreak that we’ll maintain this year,” said Kristina Patridge, director of University Dining Services. “There will be some food self-serve options that are pre-proportioned out, and all-you-can-eat buffets. It’s like a hybrid system of last year and what we did in previous years before COVID.”

news.ua.edu

Comments / 0

