Florida Gov. DeSantis Presents First Responders Relief Checks To Urban Search And Rescue Task Forces 1 & 2

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis joined Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces to present them with one-time relief checks beginning to be distributed through the ‘Florida’s Heroes’ initiative.

This initiative is an opportunity to recognize law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and firefighters in the state of Florida with a one-time relief payment of up to $1,000 as an appreciation of the many selfless sacrifices made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Florida’s first responders deserve to be recognized and appreciated for their service,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The men and women joining me here today from Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces 1 and 2 are the best of the best. We thank them for their tireless response in Surfside and hope these relief checks express our gratitude for all that they have done in our state.”

“First responders risk their lives daily to save ours,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Every day, these men and women put on the uniform, leave their families, defy instinct, and run into harm’s way to keep our communities safe. I’m proud that our administration is honoring them today by providing bonuses to Florida’s heroes.”

“When devastation struck, first responders in Surfside heeded the call — real-life heroes working against the clock in an unfathomable search and rescue mission,” said House Speaker Chris Sprowls. “Today we honor their dedication and sacrifice with a token of appreciation for their service to our great state and this community.”

The Department of Economic Opportunity was allocated approximately $208 million to distribute one-time relief payment of up to $1,000 to over 193,000 first responders.

This includes more than 49,000 sworn law enforcement officers, 40,000 EMTs, 35,000 firefighters, and 33,000 paramedics across the state. Payments will be issued and mailed to employee mailing addresses provided by the employer.

