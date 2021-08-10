Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Ranks Second in the State for Business Confidence

Posted by 
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AWem_0bNaQHkY00

After a difficult 2020, business confidence is on the rise in Tuscaloosa, according to a recent survey. The University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research recently unveiled their 2021 Alabama Business Confidence Index, which found that Tuscaloosa business leaders are the second most confident in the state, following Montgomery.

Any score above 50 indicates a positive outlook. Tuscaloosa reported an index of 68.2, with Montgomery’s index at 70.6. Tuscaloosa business owners felt most confident in the Alabama Economy, industry sales and industry profits. The statewide confidence was 67, a 2.7 point increase.

“We’re in an experience-based economy, where people are likely to spend more on experiences than on retail goods,” Mayor Walt Maddox explains. “Elevate Tuscaloosa doesn’t just add to quality of life for our residents, but it also helps us create an experience economy that strengthens our economic diversity by encouraging University students to remain in Tuscaloosa after graduation and enticing new businesses in the area.”

See the full Business Confidence Index report here, and learn more about Elevate Tuscaloosa at ElevateTuscaloosa.com.

Comments / 0

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

31
Followers
51
Post
433
Views
ABOUT

Incorporated as a town on December 13, 1819, it was named after Tuskaloosa, the chief of a band of Muskogean-speaking people. They battled and were defeated by forces of Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto in 1540 in the Battle of Mabila, thought to have been located in what is now central Alabama. Tuscaloosa served as Alabama's capital city from 1826 to 1846.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Maddox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuscaloosa Ranks Second#The Alabama Economy#Elevatetuscaloosa Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy