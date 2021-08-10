Tuscaloosa Ranks Second in the State for Business Confidence

After a difficult 2020, business confidence is on the rise in Tuscaloosa, according to a recent survey. The University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research recently unveiled their 2021 Alabama Business Confidence Index, which found that Tuscaloosa business leaders are the second most confident in the state, following Montgomery.

Any score above 50 indicates a positive outlook. Tuscaloosa reported an index of 68.2, with Montgomery’s index at 70.6. Tuscaloosa business owners felt most confident in the Alabama Economy, industry sales and industry profits. The statewide confidence was 67, a 2.7 point increase.

“We’re in an experience-based economy, where people are likely to spend more on experiences than on retail goods,” Mayor Walt Maddox explains. “Elevate Tuscaloosa doesn’t just add to quality of life for our residents, but it also helps us create an experience economy that strengthens our economic diversity by encouraging University students to remain in Tuscaloosa after graduation and enticing new businesses in the area.”

