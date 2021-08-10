Florida Man Arrested In Tampa Fatal Hit And Run

TAMPA, FL. – A 51-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal hit and run that happened on Saturday in Tampa.

On August 7th, at approximately 11:44 PM, the 51-year-old male victim was seen on video laying down on the roadway on E. Robson St just west of N. Nebraska Ave.

The suspect, later identified as Stephen Patterson, turned onto E. Robson St from N. Nebraska Ave and ran over the victim. Patterson is seen on video dragging the victim’s body from under his truck to the side of the road and then fleeing westbound on E. Robson St. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A picture of the suspect vehicle was submitted to Crimestoppers.

On August 9th, the suspect vehicle was located from a received tip at the Value Lodge located at 210 E. Fowler Ave. Contact was made with Patterson at the Value Lodge and Detectives obtained a full confession Post Miranda.

Patterson was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Death and DWLS with Death and taken to Orient Road Jail.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon