Central Missouri Police Academy Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary Aug. 19
WARRENSBURG, MO – While the University of Central Missouri celebrates its 150th year, another milestone is being achieved at UCM. The Central Missouri Police Academy (CMPA) will commemorate its 50th anniversary Thursday, Aug. 19, honoring the lives and work of former cadets while also providing a look at a new high-tech classroom made possible with funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.www.ucmo.edu
Comments / 0