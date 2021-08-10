Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Green Target: Paul Millsap

celticslife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've gotten to the point of the offseason where players have to start looking at lesser deals than they initially wanted. The Celtics have tried to add Paul Millsap dating back at least to 2013, when he was their offseason Plan A. And last offseason after Danny Ainge bungled the Myles Turner sign & trade with the Pacers, Paul Millsap was reportedly the big man the Celtics wanted. Millsap chose to re-sign with Denver and Boston settled for Tristan Thompson.

www.celticslife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Pacers#Mle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas On Dennis Schroder Rejecting $84M Lakers Extension: "No Matter What He Signs If It Doesn't Equal Up To 84 Million By The End Of The 2024-25 Season It Will Eat Him Up."

A big storyline during free agency was Dennis Schroder, and where he would potentially end up. Schroder has recently signed with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million, which is far less than the amount he desired. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder notably rejected an $84...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics. It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics eyeing 3-time NBA champion amid quiet free agency

Amid a wild NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been patiently picking their spots as they try to build their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season. And, according to reports, the Celtics are on the lookout for three-time NBA champion Danny Green to add some much-needed leadership and outside shooting to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBANBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics' trades, losing Fournier to Knicks

A lot has happened over the last three days while Jayson Tatum was sleeping. The Boston Celtics star is competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he helped the men's national team defeat Spain early Tuesday morning to advance to the semifinals. Back home, his Celtics...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Celtics eyeing trade after Dennis Schroder deal

The Boston Celtics just picked up Dennis Schroder on a one-year deal for just under $6 million. The Celtics are now plotting their next move, and that could be a trade of Kris Dunn, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Boston actually just acquired Dunn in a three-team trade...
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Dennis Schroder traded to Cs in B/R’s latest piece

Dennis Schröder, Boston Celtics, Bleacher Report, National Basketball Association, Los Angeles Lakers. March 15, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. The Boston Celtics may have remained...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Jayson Tatum, Ime Udoka Fire Back After Kevin Durant Chirps Celtics

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka have no time for Kevin Durant’s attempts to dunk on the Boston Celtics. Tatum, Durant and Udoka all were part of Team USA,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Boston Celtics Reportedly Make Decision On Tacko Fall

Despite his incredible popularity and even more incredible size, 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall found minutes hard to come by with the Boston Celtics. With NBA free agency just around the corner, the Celtics have made a decision on Fall’s future with the team. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac and...
NBANBC Sports

Knicks sign Kemba Walker, making East deeper

There is a flurry of movement going on in the Eastern Conference in 2021 free agency. The Nets and Sixers are adding to their bench, while the Bulls are swinging deals left and right to load up. Now, according to ESPN, the Knicks are reportedly set to acquire four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 blockbuster Kevin Love-Al Horford offseason swaps

We knew the Cleveland Cavaliers were shopping Collin Sexton this offseason, but Kevin Love’s name has seemingly now been added to the trade block for what feels like the 500th time since being dealt to the Land in 2014. With the Boston Celtics acquiring two big men in Al Horford and Moses Brown from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Kemba Walker last month, landing Love seems superfluous given the center depth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy