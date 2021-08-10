Green Target: Paul Millsap

We've gotten to the point of the offseason where players have to start looking at lesser deals than they initially wanted. The Celtics have tried to add Paul Millsap dating back at least to 2013, when he was their offseason Plan A. And last offseason after Danny Ainge bungled the Myles Turner sign & trade with the Pacers, Paul Millsap was reportedly the big man the Celtics wanted. Millsap chose to re-sign with Denver and Boston settled for Tristan Thompson.