The Headline From Camp Today: Trask Comfortable In Session With The Starters. With the Bucs first preseason game on the horizon this Saturday, Thursday’s practice was little more than a glorified walk-through. It was eerily quiet without the attendance of fans for the first time during camp at the AdventHealth Training Center. Tom Brady’s reps were limited throughout the day, but we did get to see a lot more of Kyle Trask than we have in recent days. Trask made the most of that opportunity.