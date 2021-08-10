Cancel
She bought a billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention. Now she stars in his new show

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after purchasing a billboard in a last-ditch effort to capture the attention of mega-producer Tyler Perry, actor Racquel Palmer has finally landed her dream job. On Monday, the "Night Of" alum sat down with TMZ to discuss her latest project, "All the Queen's Men," a BET+ series produced by Tyler Perry Studios and featuring Palmer (formerly known as Racquel Bailey) in a lead role.

