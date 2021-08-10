Goodwin joins Trine staff
ANGOLA — Trine University has named Julie Goodwin as its new executive director of corporate and foundation relations. In her new role, Goodwin, who previously served the university as director of corporate partnerships, will now identify and develop corporate partnerships to support the strategic enrollment growth of the university and maximize philanthropic support from corporations, government sources and foundations through grants and contracts to support the university’s academic priorities.www.kpcnews.com
