Michigan State

Economic Club Of Southwestern Michigan Reschedules November Mo Rocca Appearance

 3 days ago

The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan says its Speaker Series event for November 16 is being postponed. CBS News correspondent Mo Rocca has had to reschedule as he is appearing in the off-Broadway production of Fairycakes at Greenwich House Theater October 14 – January 2, 2022. The Speaker Series appearance is now set for Tuesday, March 15, and the rescheduling also applies to the pre-speaker dinner. All tickets purchased for November 16 will be honored in March. Anyone who wants a refund or credit should call The Mendel Center box office at Lake Michigan College at 269-927-8700, option 1, weekdays from 2 – 6 pm by phone, and in person from 2 – 6 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Tickets for Rocca’s appearance on March 15 are available at www.TheMendelCenter.com/events and by calling the box office.

