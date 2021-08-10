Cancel
Southlake, TX

Southlake Senior Activity Center Member, Wally Funk, Honored at Hometown Parade and SAC Luncheon

The Southlake Senior Activity Center is known for having world-class members with infinitely fascinating stories to tell. World-class aviator, Wally Funk, is no exception. Wally Funk became a professional aviator in her early 20s and became a flight instructor, flight inspector, and air safety investigator, along with other impressive aviation titles and certifications. In the early 1960s, Funk participated in the Women in Space program, a group later dubbed the Mercury 13. During this time, Funk underwent rigorous physical and mental tests. While passing all the tests with flying colors, NASA did not recruit women for spaceflight until 1978. After decades of flying, Wally Funk’s dreams of going to space finally came true.

southlake.bubblelife.com

