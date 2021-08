Surging domestic supply will dent LNG’s Indian ambitions, but not for long. India’s domestic gas production has been in a sorry state for years. With output falling for more than a decade as legacy fields decline, India’s modest upstream prospectivity and challenging E&P regime have proven stubborn deterrents to new investment. And even as India’s gas demand has surged, the country’s notoriously byzantine business environment and more attractive opportunities elsewhere mean India’s upstream sector has remained firmly off the radar for many.