10 Questions with ... Bram Teitelman

After graduating college in the early 2000’s, I worked all sorts of radio positions in Canada, in markets like Vancouver and Toronto, experiencing everything from the Street Team, to Promotions, to Music, while also hosting every on-air daypart, steadily building ratings at each. I transitioned to a Program Director about 10 years ago, working in Classic Hits, Alternative and Top40, before becoming PD of the largest Top40 in Canada, Virgin Radio Toronto (CKFM) - where we won CMW’s ‘CHR Of The Year’ Award, multiple years in a row. I was fortunate to be part of the team that launched iHeartRadio Canada, and not long after, went on to run iHeartRadio Content, Promotions and Events for Canada, while at the same time – I started to develop relationships within iHeartMedia US. Started with Y100 Miami (WHYI) in early 2019, when the station was ranked 17th, and today we have rebuilt and grown the station into the top ten.
