10 Questions with ... Bram Teitelman

Celebrations are in order. Let’s blow out the candles on Wimberly Interiors’ 10th anniversary cake. And while we’re at it, clink glasses in a toast to Margaret McMahon, founder of the studio, which operates under the aegis of the venerable WATG. It was established in Honolulu in 1945 and had an interiors studio in operation from the 1990s to early 2000s. McMahon is at the top of her design game, especially when it comes to hospitality. She was managing director of Wilson Associates, New York, for more than 30 years. Now under her leadership, Wimberly Interiors—collaborating both with in-house and outside architects—has grown to a global entity. Its team of 80 is spread through main offices in New York, London, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Shanghai plus a satellite presence in New Delhi. Projects are concentrated in the hospitality arena, particularly luxury properties. Recent openings include: the Venice Simpleton-Orient Express; Fairmont Taghazout, Morocco; Viceroy Kopaonik, Serbia; and Hotel Del Coronado, Coronado, California.